An aggrieved husband stabbed himself in the neck whilst holding his wife hostage at their Cretemore residence, earlier today. Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said the couple was embroiled in a dispute and the situation took a nasty turn.

“A police negotiator was dispatched to the residence along with police members. The police entered the house and the police negotiator spoke to the husband. The husband managed to calm down. He had stabbed himself with a knife on his neck. The injury was not serious and he was taken to the Unit 10 Clinic for treatment. The wife declined to register any charges against her husband. The couple has opted to go for counselling to resolve their conflict. A broken window was discovered by police, which the couple acknowledged and stated they will repair,” said Cpt Naidoo.

