It is believed that enraged members of the community took the law into their own hands last night and torched a vehicle which is believed to belong to the 20-year-old male accused in the child abuse case that has rocked Phoenix, since a video of the abuse went viral yesterday.

Mother and boyfriend charged with attempted murder – Read the Full Story Here

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “At about 11:50pm, the complainant alleges that she was at her place of residence when she and her husband heard a loud noise outside in their yard. She added that when they looked out of a window, they noticed that their vehicle was burning. The complainants’ husband managed to put the fire off with an extinguisher. It is further alleged that the vehicle belonged to the 20-year-old accused who was arrested for the assault of a four-year-old victim.”

“An eyewitness informed the complainant that they had seen four men get out of a mini bus then get back in, then they noticed that the vehicle was alight. The identity of the suspects are unknown at this stage. A stern warning is being meted out to the community not to interfere in the case regarding the four-year-old victim as the matter in now with the court and the accused should be left with the authorities to deal with. Vigilantism is a criminal offence and perpetrators will be arrested. A case of Malicious Damage to Property is being investigated,” said Cpt Naidoo.

Video: Toddler (4) hospitalised after beating