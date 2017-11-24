The Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg warmly welcomed the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J Mohammed. She is due to deliver the 15th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Cape Town tomorrow (25 November).

Chief executive Sello Hatang, along with his colleagues gave Mohammed a guided tour of the Foundation that houses the Nelson Mandela Museum.

Mohammed indicated that she was deeply honoured to have received the invitation. “It’s great to be in South Africa,“ she said, “and special to be giving the lecture on the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.” Asked about the theme for the Lecture, Centering Gender: Reducing Inequality through Inclusion, Ms Mohammed reflected on the challenge posed by what she called an epidemic: “We have to keep fighting the good fight.”

Pressed to identify the most effective strategy for combatting gender-based violence, Mohammed argued that there could be no blueprint. “Every community, every society needs to look inwards.” She went on to stress the important role young people will have to play: “They are accelerators for change.”

Mohammed’s lecture together with her participation in a community-based dialogue in Khayelitsha on Sunday day will contribute to the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s continuing work in the intersections of gender, race, class, poverty and inequality.