Our Lady of Fatima and Holy Family College were invited to represent the local Durban schools at the launch of the Mandela 100 initiative at the Denis Hurley Centre last Wednesday. This exciting initiative will make a big difference to the many impoverished people throughout Durban, according to the school.

Olwethu Khumalo one of the four Grade 12 learners from Our Lady of Fatima who attended the launch said that every second and fourth Saturday of the month, the school has volunteers from their interact group that come to the Denis Hurley Centre (DHC) in shifts to prepare meals and serve the homeless at the centre.

“Helping people is important because it creates community engagement and helping others is a sign of respect for others as well as a sign of acknowledging that there are people who are less fortunate than us and that is why we need to create a space for them where they also feel like they are a part of the community,” Khumalo said.

Her fellow classmate Savannah Brandsma said that volunteering and donating brings back a sense of comradely among people in the community.

“I think it is very motivational to get involved not just as a helper but also for the people you are helping because they also get to feel like they being acknowledged and have a purpose, they have a new found hope.”

The girls all agree that you do not need to have thousands of rands to make a worthy donation, by simply giving a homeless person a warm blanket you are making a difference.

“SA is a rainbow nation thus we have so many different groups of people and problems. The only way to have a sustainable means of addressing these problems is through unifying and uniting the many different people for the cause,” said Claire Rouillard.