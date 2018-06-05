Two security guards at a Premier Place business premises were accosted and bound by two armed men who robbed the property and fled with items to the value of over R300 000, last Sunday.

According to Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, the security at the business premises said the incident unfolded at about 10pm when he heard a loud noise.“The complainant was confronted by two men. One of the men who was in possession of a firearm pointed the weapon at the complainant and instructed him not to scream. He was warned that the security guard at the rear of the premises had already been dealt with. The suspects then took the complainant to the back of the building where they tied him up with lace from a toilet.

“After a little while, the complainant heard that the place was quiet and went out. He discovered that 84 bags of cement, stones, four built-in cupboards and two vehicles, a white Isuzu bakkie and a Polo Classic were also missing. All items were valued at R309 000. The suspects in this case are unknown and no arrests have been made,” said Cpt Naidoo.

In a separate incident, the complainant who is also a security guard was on duty at a construction site in Mount Moriah, at about 12:05am, when he was confronted by six unknown men. “They tied the complainant up and instructed him to lie face down. The suspects then took two generators and electrical cables with an unknown value. They fled in an unknown direction. The complainant managed to get to the garage which is close by and seek assistance. The police were contacted and a case of Business Robbery was registered. No arrest has been made,” said Cpt Naidoo.