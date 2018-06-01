A freak accident on Rand Road in Manor Gardens, Berea, claimed the life of an elderly biker on Monday.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, crashed through a wall. Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson, said, “Rescue Care paramedics responded to the call around 2:30pm.

On arrival, they found the biker had crashed through a wall before colliding with a tree. The man had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. “It is alleged that the man was trying to kick start the bike when he lost control. SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

In a separate incident, a biker in his 30s was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Abrey Road in Sherwood on Sunday evening. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 08:30pm to find the critically injured biker on the side of the road.

Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson, said, “Bystanders had started resuscitation efforts and Advanced Life Support Paramedics took over from them. “After 30 minutes of attempting to revive the man, he was declared deceased due to the severity of his injuries. The vehicle driver had sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”

The events leading to the crash, are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.