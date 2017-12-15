The news of well known Durban comedian’s death, Melvyn David (32), who was killed in a car crash on Thursday morning, 14 December, has sent shock waves throughout the Durban community.

It is alleged that David’s car collided with the back of a truck along the N2 South-bound near Clare Road, Durban. David was well known for his musical and comedic talent in the hilarious Dingalings cast. Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, PRO of the Dingalings Production team, Kumseela Naidoo stated, “Melvyn David joined the Dingalings 7 years ago and became an integral part of the group of comedians, adding musical and comical flair. Because of his tender age he was taken under the wing of all the guys and mentored by all. His determination to succeed made him ever ready to learn from the comedians and our director Yugan.”

“He was a friend that became family and had a magnetism that made him a favourite with cast and audiences alike. He was always so gracious and ever ready to lend a helping hand. He was a devout Christian who worked as a leader in church, leading all musical direction,” added Naidoo.

Renowned comedian and cast member of the Dingalings, Henry Ramkissoon said, “The Dingalings family today mourns the loss of one of its very own. The devastating news of Melyvin David’s passing fills me with a deep sense of loss, a void that can never be filled again. Mel to put it simply was a comic genius, he was a talented actor, musician and vocalist, who was on his way to greatness. Performing with Melvyn was an absolute pleasure, he filled the stage with his magical presence, that left audiences both in awe and in stiches.”

“With his brilliance, Mel’s true value was in his humility because his relationship with me and indeed the rest of the team translated simply as true friendship. May the angels carry you back home to heaven, where you no doubt will fill the place with laughter and joy as you have filled our hearts with your beautiful presence,” added Ramkisoon.

Koobeshan Naidoo, also from the Dingalings team, added that David was like a younger brother to the cast members. “I have never seen Melvyn lose his temper, sad or upset and this has helped us through so many tough times backstage. Right now it’s with mixed emotions, pain and heartache as well as frustration and anger that we have lost such a fantastic friend and performer. Hamba Kahle Melyvn,” said Naidoo.