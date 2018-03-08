By Krishnee Naidoo

It was the end of the road for a gang of five suspects believed to be behind a spate of business robberies in the Amanzimtoti area when they were netted following a shootout in Doonside this morning.

In a joint operation between Amanzimtoti SAPS, Metro K9, CCPO, Blue Security and ET Rapid Response, the suspects were spotted in Warner Beach and following a chase and gun-battle, the marauding suspects were arrested on Seadoone Road at about 5am when the suspects’ vehicle came to a grinding halt.

CCPO spokesman, George Snodey, said, “They best understand, when you come to Toti, you may get away with it a few times but we have a very big network of guys working together here, and you will get caught. That’s a definite! You keep coming back week after week, you going to get caught in Toti.”

Snodey said the gang is believed to have been terrorising business personnel in the Toti and Durban area by smashing through doors and windows to steal flatscreen TVs and computers. “The tools of their trade were all recovered as well as firearms thrown out during the chase .The registration plates had false plates attached over the other ones with double sided tape. Each and every thug had his muti attached to his body which apparently makes them invisible to police and security. Best they go get a refund, as it didn’t work too well today,” Snodey said.