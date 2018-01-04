eThekwini Inner-South SAPS Cluster Commander Major-General Keerath Nunkumar has been dismissed for misconduct.

Fifty three year old Nunkumar took up his cluster commander position in 2009 which gave him control over 10 police stations and three specialised units.

The high ranking officer was being investigated for alleged corruption, malpractice and maladministration allegations that surfaced in August last year when a SAPS officer raised queries about Nunkumar’s questionable dealings.

According to a source who wishes to remain anonymous, allegations had surfaced that Nunkumar had procured contracts for services at the Mariannhill police station even though he was not designated to perform such duties. It is alleged that he would produce a fraudulent document that allowed him to authorise procurements.

Nunkumar appeared before the SAPS portfolio committee in November earlier in December to face an internal inquiry held at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial SAPS office in Durban.

Nunkumar was charged with several counts of contravening the SAPS treasury regulations and fraud.

SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed the inquiry was under way but could not comment further. “We can confirm that an internal inquiry was initiated and the process is ongoing. We cannot comment further as this process remains a matter between the employee and employer,” Naicker said.

According to a letter signed by acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa, Major General Mandlenkosi Chirwa is now acting as the eThekwini Inner South Cluster Commander.

Nunkumar was not available for comment at the time of going to print.