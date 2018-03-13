Home Online Publications Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid 13 March online Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid 13 March online Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Click here to read the Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid 13 March online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Newcastle Express 13 March online Phoenix Tabloid 13 March online Weekly Gazette Westville 08 March online MOST POPULAR Weekly Gazette Glenwood 17 Nov online Volunteers get their hands dirty to keep Newcastle clean Phoenix Baby X child abuse saga continues Weekly Gazette Central 01 February online Load more HOT NEWS Beloved dad killed in crash Boy (9) found hanged from tree Music and Love Three arrested for business robbery