At approximately 07H51 on Tuesday 2017, Netcare 911 responded to a motor vehicle accident on the M4 North bound just before the Tongaat river mouth, Kwa Zulu Natal.

Reports from the scene allege that a Long Wheel base vehicle travelling southbound carrying 7 people overturned.

In total seven patients were treated by paramedics on scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care.

The Tongaat SAPS were on scene and are investigating the incident.