The swift response from police officers of Chatsworth SAPS Community Service Centre resulted in the successful apprehension of three suspects on Monday, 4 December.

Chatsworth SAPS Communications Officer Cheryl Pillay stated that during the early hours of the morning a security guard was held up at a business premises on Sunset Avenue.“The suspects assaulted the guard before entering the property. On arrival, police arrested three suspects at the scene.

Police seized a gas gun, a bullet proof vest, one pepper spray, three cellular phones and cash.

Police intensified their investigations and within hours a 3.57 revolver firearm was recovered with six rounds of ammunition. The exhibits will be sent for forensic analysis.

The suspects aged between 27 and 44 will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court in due course,” said Pillay.

The Acting Station Commander of Chatsworth SAPS, Colonel Krish Nair applauds the swift action taken by the members and the successful apprehension of the suspects. “Police have intensified their operations during the festive season,” he said.