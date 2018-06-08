Scores of supporters flooded the roadway and field outside the Durban High Court today, Friday, 8 June, as former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court to face 16 charges for corruption and fraud related offences.

Zuma and his supporters maintained that he is innocent until proven guilty. The issue of land remained the central theme of the speeches given from a stage erected before the swelling crowd.

Speaking at the event, Zuma said: “If they accuse me of crime, I can’t say I am guilty or not until the case is processed, the law states that you are not guilty until proven guilty. I will allow the court to decide if I am guilty or not.”

Zuma also punted free education as a means of empowering youth saying there will be free and compulsory education.

eThekwini region secretary for Black First Land First, Mhlengi Masondo said: “The reason we are here today is to support the former president of the country who is also the president of us, as black people – that’s how we consider him, because he gave to us the program of radical economic transformation and we support that program because it will benefit black people. Us as “Black First, Land First” are a black conscious benefit organisation, we therefore, support any program that is going to benefit black people.”

The case has been postponed to 27 July.