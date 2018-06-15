Scores of supporters flooded the roadway and field outside the Durban High Court as former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court to face 16 charges for corruption and fraud related offences on Friday, 8 June.

Zuma and his supporters maintained that he is innocent until proven guilty while the issue of land remained the central theme of the speeches given from a stage erected before the swelling crowd.

Speaking at the event, Zuma said: “If they accuse me of crime, I can’t say I am guilty or not untill the case is processed, the law states that you are not guilty untill proven guilty. I will allow the court to decide if I am guilty or not.”

Zuma also punted free education as a means of empowering youth saying there will be free and compulsory education. EThekwini region secretary for Black First Land First, Mhlengi Masondo said: “The reason why we are here today is to support former president of the country who is also the president of us, as black people- that’s how we consider him, because he gave to us the program of radical economic transformation and we support that programme because it will benefit black people.

Us as Black First, Land First are a black conscious benefit organisation, we therefore, support any programme that is going to benefit black people.”