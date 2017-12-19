The Rotaract Club Of Verulam hosted a Christmas party for the kids of the Igamalihle Orphanage in Inanda. This party was held Saturday 9 December at Dianthus Primary.

The club decided to transport these kids from Inanda to Verulam as they felt it would be more special to bring them into a new environment. The kids got a chance to enjoy and feel the festivities of Christmas.

“This project is close to all the hearts of the Rotaract Club as we have taken this orphanage under our wing and have a close relationship with the kids and caretaker of this remarkable establishment since 2010. We provided the kids with breakfast, snacks, treats and lunch. It was a fun filled day as we had entertainment, a jumping castle and games for the kids. To see these kidís faces light up with every activity on the day was the most heartwarming,” said the President of the club Taruna Ragubir

The club does a monthly grocery drop off to the orphanage, the Rotaract Club of Verulam believes that Christmas is the time of giving and making a difference.

“We believe that during this festive season, always think about the less fortunate. We started sharing gifts with people who really need it and put smiles on faces that appreciate it. We would like to thank The Interact Club of Trenance Park Secondary who joined us and assisted with this project. A special thanks to Dianthus Primary for allowing us to use their premises. The Rotaract Club would like to thank all our sponsors for this event. Your sponsorship has allowed us to help 30 Orphans feel and experience the joy of Christmas. You have played such a huge part in putting a smile on their faces. Your generosity has extended our hands in reaching the community and we could not have made this project a success without your assistance, ” said Ragubir

The Rotaract Club of Verulam wishes you a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New year.