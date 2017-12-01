A 19 year woman was killed and her 3 year old daughter was injured following a single vehicular accident on the corner of Redcliffe Drive and Buffelsdraai Road in Redcliffe – Verulam a short while ago.
At approximately 19:20 members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting the accident. Upon arrival paramedics found the teenager trapped in the mangled wreck. She had sustained life threatening injuries and was declared deceased on scene.
Her 26 year old brother, who was the driver of the vehicle and the deceased’s 3 year old daughter sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention. The jaws of life had to be used to free the deceased’s body from the vehicle.
According to witnesses the vehicle was travelling down Buffelsdraai Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned and crashed into a tree.