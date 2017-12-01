A 19 year woman was killed and her 3 year old daughter was injured following a single vehicular accident on the corner of Redcliffe Drive and Buffelsdraai Road in Redcliffe – Verulam a short while ago.

At approximately 19:20 members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting the accident. Upon arrival paramedics found the teenager trapped in the mangled wreck. She had sustained life threatening injuries and was declared deceased on scene.