An teenage driver escaped death after the vehicle that he was driving crashed and was penetrated by a ten meter steel barrier that passed through the driver’s seat on Saturday, 19 May, in Verulam.

The 19-year-old was found inside the car with the barrier pinning the driver to the seat. Paramedics managed to stabilise the entrapped youngster. Rescuers of the eThekweni Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and an angle grinder to free him.

Reaction Unit South Africa’s Prem Balram said: “We received several calls from motorists on the Inanda Road near Dawncrest that reported a speeding vehicle had overtaken four vehicles and crashed into a barrier in the opposite lane.”

Verulam police condemned the act of negligence by drivers who continue to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “We are always telling people to never driver under the influence of alcohol but they continue regardless. It doesn’t only put their lives in danger but the innocent motorist and pedestrians using the same road,” said Verulam police’s communications officer Captain Henry Kisten.

Balram said: “The driver smelt strongly of liquor and confirmed that he had consumed alcohol this morning. Witnesses informed officers that the driver who is a Trenance Park, Verulam, resident had been speeding and driving recklessly minutes before the crash.

“According to family, the injured man informed his parents that college was closed for the day. He then remained at home and used the car without consent,” said Balram.