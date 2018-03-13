Around 100 000 enthusiastic amateur golfers took part in the BMW Golf Cup International around the world and dreamed of qualifying for the World Final. The dream of 109 of those golfers came true in George, South Africa, last week. At the Montagu and Outeniqua golf courses, designed by guest of honour Gary Player, they competed for the coveted title.

Team Thailand ended the tournament at the top of the standings. Nine-time Majors’ winner Player presented players from Thailand, Taiwan and Australia with the winner trophies for the individual rankings at the closing gala dinner.

“The motto for the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup International is ‘once in a lifetime’. In South Africa, the participants and their guests discovered just how impressively relevant this motto is, and experienced what the BMW brand stands for,” said Christian Masanz, head of BMW Golfsport Marketing. “On behalf of BMW, I would like to congratulate Team Thailand and the three individual winners on their titles at the 28th World Final, and to congratulate all the participants on their fantastic performances.”

The Thai team was in a class of its own at the Fancourt Resort, located in the stunning region at the foot of the Outeniqua mountains, and ruled the event as it defended the title won last year in Dubai (UAE) with 328 points (Stableford, net), ahead of team Malaysia (305) and team China (290).

Among the Ladies, Min Hui Huang (Taiwan, 114) prevailed over second-placed Thanith Iam-Asa (Thailand, 107) by a clear margin. Third place was tied by South Korea’s Eunkyung An and Zeynep Alp of Turkey (both 101). In the Men I category, a thrilling final round saw Thailand’s Prakran Sappadungchon (109) catch Shah Rizan Ahmad (107) of Malaysia who had lead the first two days. In third place was China’s Guanzhong Chen (100).

Kiriakos Miltos enjoyed success in almost everything this week. The Australian started the World Final with a hole in one in the practice round and ended it as the winner of the Men II category. With 120 points, he left Austria’s Johannes Jaindl (114) and Sompong Kantha (Thailand, 112) in the shade.