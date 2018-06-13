The Association for the Aged (Tafta) and collaborative partners in the field of elder care are calling on members of the Durban community to join them on Thursday, 14 June as they take to the streets of central Durban to start their two-day commemoration of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, held annually around the world on 15 June.

The awareness walk which will start at the Durban City Hall signifies a stand of solidarity by participants with victims of elder abuse. The event also aims to bring attention to the various forms of elder abuse taking place in society, explained Tafta CEO Femada Shamam.

She added that the elder care association had taken their commemorative event a step further with a lead up to the event with several Elder Abuse dialogues having taken place in and around Durban, by trained facilitators in the past month.

“Elder abuse is often described as a “silent epidemic,” not just here in South Africa, but around the world. Neglect and abuse of the elderly goes further than just physical, and it is Tafta’s aim to educate elders and the broader community on elder rights to ensure protection and dignity of the elderly, and a world free from discrimination. The dialogue sessions have been held in Sydenham, Inanda, Durban Central and Bellair which will now culminate in further sessions on 15 June 2018.” For more information contact Ateesha on 031 332 3721 or email ateesha@tafta.org.za, Log onto their website: wwwtafta.org.za. or visit their facebook page Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TAFTA.KZN/.