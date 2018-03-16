At least 161 suspects were arrested by police in KZN who recovered 136 pistols, 14 high calibre firearms and four homemade firearms during an operation aimed at eliminating the spread of unlicensed firearms in the province.

Police said that the month long operation saw a total of 154 firearms with an assortment of 1159 rounds of ammunition seized through various efforts conducted in Ekombe, Upper Tugela, Msinga, Hluhluwe, Highflats, Hammersdale Umlazi, KwaMashu, Phoenix and other areas.

“These operations aimed at eradicating the proliferation of unlicensed firearms will continue to make the province safer for the citizens. We urge the community to report all those in possession of unlicensed firearms within their communities to the police, since confiscation of those firearms will save unnecessary loss of lives and other serious and violent crimes,” said the KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki.

All arrested suspects appeared in different magistrates’ courts. Police said that the firearms were sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime in the country or can assist in solving pending cases.