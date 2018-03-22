Two suspects remain at large after killing a woman, Rookaya Dhooma (63) during a home robbery on Thursday, 15 March. The woman’s son-in-law, Imran Randeree (43), of Randeree Jewellers, was shot five times at the Duncan Drive residence in Westville North.

Westville SAPS communications officer, Captain Elizabeth Squires said that the suspects fired multiple shots during the robbery.

“At around 9:25pm, the suspects opened fire and shot the victim in the leg and face. His 63-year-old mother-in-law was shot three times in the chest and died instantly,” said Squires.

According to Squires, Imraan, who was sitting outside, ran into the house, shut the security gates and locked the door when he saw the suspects walking up the driveway.

As Imraan shut the door, the robbers managed to climb into the daughter’s bedroom window on the side of the house. Squires said that the suspects broke the burglar guards and window of the bedroom to gain entry and confronted Dhooma as she tried to shut the bedroom door.

Provincial spokesperson for SAPS, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that Dhooma and Imraan had tried to safeguard their family before the tragic shooting.

“The complainant and his mother-in-law instructed the other family members to hide whilst they were pushing the door,” said Mbhele.

There were seven people, including four children in total in the house at the time. Two cellphones were taken during the robbery.

“A case of house robbery, attempted murder and murder were opened at Westville police station for investigation. No arrests or recoveries have been made,” said Mbhele.

The funeral for Rookaya Dhomo took place on Saturday, 17 March at Musjid Al Hilal Mosque in Overport. Imraan is recovering well in hospital.

On behalf of the Randeree family, Ashraf Randeree released a statement confirming that Imraan is in a stable condition and under constant watch in ICU. “There was no extensive damage, and we appeal to the public for privacy in this matter. We humbly appeal to the public to refrain from forwarding broadcast messages via Whatsapp as well as social media.”

Chairperson for the Westville Community Policing Forum (CPF), Alex Gloster said that Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer has asked for additional measures that are being routed through the neighborhood watch in the area.

Following the tragic murder, Deputy Mayor Peer expressed her shock and anger as she called for Metro police to increase patrols in the area.

