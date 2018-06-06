Suspect nabbed in shoot-out with police

Metro police nabbed a suspect during a high-speed chase while under fire from the suspects.

On Wednesday, 30 May members from Metro Police were patrolling the Malvern centre when they spotted a suspicious motor vehicle, stated Warrant Officer Radhika Marimuthu, Corporate Communications Officer from SAPS Malvern. “The members proceeded to flag the vehicle down but the car sped off.”

W/O Marimuthu added that a high-speed chase ensued with the suspects firing at the members. The suspects raced towards the residential area, lost control and crashed into a light pole. All three suspects alighted and fled on foot with the officers in hot pursuit. One suspect was arrested by the Metro members whilst the others are still at large.

“The vehicle that the suspects were driving had been carjacked in the Hillcrest area. The suspect has been arrested and detained. Investigations are continuing,” said W/O Marimuthu.

The Station Commander of SAPS Malvern Lt-Col Valarine Reddy commended the members on their keen sense of detection which led to the subsequent

arrest and the recovery of the vehicle.