Shortly after midnight last night, super sleuth detectives swooped on the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement and nabbed the suspect alleged to have murdered 23-year-old Mohammed Osman Joosab on the M13 freeway near Westwood Mall during an armed robbery. Joosab was stabbed 11 times and robbed of his cellphone on the morning of 21 November whilst on his way to work. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene of the crime.

A case of murder was opened at Sydenham SAPS and Cst Mohammed Sulaiman Charles was allocated the docket to investigate. He activated his informers who revealed that the suspect was from Kennedy Road informal settlement but had fled the province.

Sydenham SAPS communications officer, Cpt M Lazarus said, “Shortly after midnight on Monday, Cst Charles together with Cst Devron Billy Crawford, Cst Rosselli Ruiters and Sgt Pedro Rodrigues swooped on a shack in Kennedy Road after receiving information that the suspect was back. The 23-year old suspect attempted to flee and was tackled by a police dog. The suspect sustained injuries to his leg and is under police guard at King Edward hospital. A knife together with blood-stained clothing that the suspect was alleged to have been wearing on the day of the murder was recovered and will be sent for forensic analysis.”

The station commander, Colonel De Villiers praised the members’ diligence and perseverance.

“This arrest indicates how committed the SAPS is towards solving crimes and bringing perpetrators to book. It also highlights the importance of community participation in providing information that will assist the police,” he added.

Investigations are continuing and the arrest of the second suspect is imminent.