The purchasing and selling of stolen goods generates an increase in criminal activities.

The demand for stolen property increases, as the market for stolen items grows over the festive season period.

A flyer campaign hosted within the Brighton Beach Policing area had its aim of creating awareness on the consequences of selling and purchasing stolen goods in accordance with the Second Hand Goods Act, Act 6 of 2009. The campaign encouraged the rejection of any offer to buy stole goods, and to report those who make an offer to sell or who are trading in stolen goods.

The reporting of the theft of an illegal trade in copper cable and other non-ferrous metals was also encouraged during the flyer campaign.

The following service providers details as follows:

Telkom Crime Line: 0800 124 000 Eskom crime Line: 0800 112 722 Transnet Freight Rail: 0800 003 056 EThekwini Call Centre: 0800 331 011

You can also make anonymous crime tip-offs to: Crime Stop 0860 010 111 www.crimeline.co.za and SMS Hotline 32211.

Brighton Beach SAPS communications officer, Cpt L T Le Roux, said, “As we embark on the festive season, an influx of those with criminal intensions rise. We urge residents in our policing area to lock up and look out for criminals. Don’t let your private belongings form part of the stolen goods property trade. SAPS Brighton Beach express its thanks and appreciation towards the Hill Side Mall and Bluff Towers Mall Management and tenants for affording the SAPS with a platform to host the project.”