While on duty in the CBD, Verulam police constables Veran Ramsaroop and Zodwa Makanya were flagged down last Tuesday by a hysterical mother who informed them that she gave an unknown female her baby to hold and who disappeared with her two-month old baby girl.

The officers quickly combed the CBD to find the baby and the suspect, reunited mother and child.

“The mother who was in tears, explained that the woman befriended her. After seeing that she could trust her she gave her the baby girl to hold as she went to purchase a beverage. Upon returning to the place she left them, the unknown lady fled with her baby,” said Verulam police communication’s officer Captain Henry Kisten.

According to Kisten, the mother told the police that she was allegedly informed by a member of the public that there was a female running with a baby.

“The officers combed the Verulam CBD, and successfully located the child, who was unharmed, and a 30-year-old was subsequently arrested for child stealing,” said Kisten.

The baby girl was reunited with her mother. A case of child stealing was registered and is under investigation.