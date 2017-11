Dessertpalm attempted murder and robbery victim, Joshua Pillay (64), has passed away in hospital.

This was confirmed by his son, Trevor, minutes ago.

The elderly grandad was bludgeoned with a spade and brutally assaulted and tortured with knives when he was attacked and robbed by two teens at his house last Sunday.

The Phoenix Tabloid extends our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family during this tragic time.

