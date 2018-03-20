Home Online Publications Southern Star 20 March online Southern Star 20 March online Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp CLICK HERE to read the Southern Star 20 March online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chatsworth Tabloid 14 March online Durban North News 14 March online Newcastle Express 13 March online MOST POPULAR Keeping our beaches clean Kufezeke iphupho leminyaka kwisaguga Man dies after truck reverses over him 1 Killed, 3 injured in major crash Load more HOT NEWS Parents take initiative to make school safe Phoenix Tabloid 20 feb online 16 Days of Activism is everyday Phoenix Tabloid 13 March online