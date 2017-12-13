Home Online Publications South Coast News 13 December online South Coast News 13 December online Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CLICK HERE to read the South Coast News 13 December online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Durban North News 13 December online Chatsworth Tabloid 13 Decemeber online Pinetown & Hammarsdale Izindaba 12 December online MOST POPULAR Resident’s R500k shock bill reversed Fatal end for three suspects Weekly Gazette Westville 14 Sep online ‘I love you dad’ Load more HOT NEWS Free on-board Wi-Fi for commuters Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid 03 Oct online Human flesh eating horror suspects in court Korean coach teaches local youth