Ladysmith bore the brunt of a short but intense hail storm that caused some damage and flooding in several areas yesterday (Sunday, 3 December).

The storm broke out at around 8pm with gale force winds followed by a heavy downpour and hailstones as big as a five rand coin. The storm only lasted for a short while, but lashed the area causing localised flooding. 65mm of rain was recorded.

According to Public Safety, it was reported that only vehicles, windows to homes and a few boundary walls on some property were damaged. No injuries were reported.