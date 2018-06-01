One person was injured after sporadic gunshots rang out at the Howick taxi rank in Pietermartizburg on Church and East streets earlier this morning (Friday, 1 June). According to reports two armed gangs within the taxi rank opened fire on each other. Heavy calibre weapons were being used as the public ran for cover as the shooting broke out.

The scene remains active with the police having taken control. Commuters are advised to stay clear of the area, and motorists should use alternative routes until the scene is clear. In the video gunshots can be clearly heard.