A quick thinking Blue Security armed response officer nabbed an alleged serial housebreaker in Glenwood, Durban on Tuesday morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer was responding to an alarm activation at a business premises on Helen Joseph Road when he spotted the fleeing suspect. “The officer checked the front of the property and then checked the side of the premises when he spotted the suspect jumping over the wall with a bag of stolen plates and an extension cord. The officer arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Umbilo SAPS at the scene,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the suspect had allegedly broken into two storerooms on the road and into several properties in the area, recently. The arrest follows a crack-down on business burglars recently, with three suspects arrested in separate incidents in Pinetown, New Germany and Stamford Hill over this past weekend. Mathios said that a businessman arrested two suspects who had allegedly stolen cellphones from a company vehicle in Grantham Place in Stamford Hill on Saturday. “The suspects broke into the vehicle which was parked on site, and grabbed cellphones which were inside the vehicle. The businessman spotted the suspects on the premises, apprehended them and handed them over to Durban Central SAPS,” he said.