The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that social grants payout for December will commence on 28 November.

The payouts will be made by the South African Post Office (SAPO), as announced last Wednesday by minister in the presidency, Jeff Radebe.

Over the last few weeks, SASSA and SAPO could not come to a decision with regards to the payouts. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said that the post office does not have the capacity to handle the job effectively, however the parastal said that they were ready to take over.

KZN SASSA spokesperson, Mbizeni Mdlalose, said the funds will become available for collection at ATMs and all other payment channels as from the released date till 15 December at cash point.

“The money will still be available for the social grant beneficiaries on their cards and they can withdraw at any ATMs but for those who uses pay points, failure to withdraw before 15 December will results in getting their money on 01 January,” he said.

Social grant beneficiaries are reminded to keep their SASSA payment cards and PINs safe and not to share them with anyone.

“We also urge them to take note that the expiry date of their cards has been extended beyond December 2017 and the cards don’t need to be replaced this year,” he said.

The actual payment dates for pay points are printed on the receipts beneficiaries received with during November payment.

“The Minister and Deputy Minister of Social Development wishes all social grant beneficiaries and their families a peaceful festive season and a prosperous

New Year,” said a spokesperson.