Video : SA’s Demi-Leigh takes Miss Universe title

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters clinched the coveted title of Miss Universe on Sunday night in a star-studded ceremony held in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old business management graduate is only the second South African to win the title after Margaret Gardiner won it in 1978.

The new Miss Universe thanked her fellow South Africans for the support throughout her journey. “South Africa, thank you for [the] support and love throughout my Miss Universe journey. I may be the new Miss Universe but I will always be your Miss South Africa. We did it.” said the excited Nel-Peters on her Twitter account.

President Jacob Zuma joined thousands of South Africans in congratulating Nel-Peters on being crowned Miss Universe 2017. “Our nation is immensely proud of Ms Nel-Peters for this tremendous achievement. She has hoisted the South African flag higher and continues to inspire many young women who look up to her to reach even higher for their dreams. We congratulate her most heartily and wish her all the best during her reign, which is South Africa’s reign,” said Zuma.