Head of Reaction Unit SA, Prem Balram has lambasted the authenticity of a viral video showing the assault of a 43-year-old Verulam mechanic accused of raping his 10-year-old step-daughter.

Speaking to Tabloid Newspapers, Balram said he has viewed the video and will engage the services of a forensic expert to determine the authenticity of this footage.

“I can confirm that the suspect wanted for the rape of the 10-year old child has been arrested twice by Members of Reaction Unit South Africa and handed over to the South African Police. RUSA will fully co-operate with any investigation into this matter. No faces are visible on the video and if any one of our members can be identified, management will take the necessary disciplinary measures against them. I will request that the authenticity of this footage be verified without delay so that I can act accordingly,” added Balram.

KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the suspect was detained at the Verulam police station and is facing a rape charge. He appeared in court yesterday and the case has been remanded to 25 June for a medical report and assessment.