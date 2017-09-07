The Sunflower Fund hopes to reach their target of 3 000 participants for the upcoming Hyper 5km fun run/ walk for charity on Sunday, 10 September at 9.30am.

Starting at the Suncoast Amphitheatre, the run/walk will lead participant along the boardwalk to the Durban Spa Vacation Resort and back.

People of all ages and fitness levels can participate and all money raised will be used to educate the community and register blood stem cell donors to give hope of life to patients suffering from life-threatening chronic blood disorders like leukaemia. The South African National Blood Services will be holding a mobile blood clinic and prize-giving will take place directly after the race.

Pre-registration is recommended and the entry fee is R60 which includes a Sunflower Tope (Tube of Hope). Registration takes place at Pick ‘n Pay Hyper in Durban North on 9 September from 10am to 5pm and at Suncoast Amphitheatre on Saturday, 9 September from 1pm to 3pm and Sunday, 10 September, from 7.30am to 9.00am.

For any online registrations please visit www.webtickets.co.za.

For more information contact The Sunflower Fund Durban Office on 031 266 1148 or email Stephanie Berry on steph@sunflowerfund.org.za