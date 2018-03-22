Business owners rubbed shoulders over a breakfast spread on Thursday, 15 March, at the Westville Country Club for the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) breakfast. The event aimed to empower companies with information about the latest legislation around BBBEE.

The community was invited to join the breakfast and ask their specific questions after a presentation on the latest BBBEE regulations.

Organiser behind the event was Cindy Norcott, owner of Pro Appointments.

“We had a great response from the delegates who felt that Bruce was able to demystify a very complex subject. There were a lot of specific questions asked relating to the delegates’ own companies and we realised that there is not a lot of public knowledge about BBBEE, especially relating to the latest changes affecting companies,” said Norcott.

Presenting on the topic of BBBEE was Bruce Lennon who briefed guests with up to date information.