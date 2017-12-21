Refuse collection by eThekwinin Municipality will continue throughout the holidays.

Durban Solid Waste (DSW) will stick to the usual collection schedule and residents should leave their refuse out for collection. This includes Christmas and New Year’s days. However, the DSW offices will be closed on 25 and 26 December and on 1 January 2018 but the operational staff will be on duty throughout the festive season providing services to eThekwini residents.

Said Tozi Mthethwa, eThekwinin Municipality head of communications: “Residents are reminded that DSW staff are strictly prohibited from touting for money or gifts from residents. Residents are also advised to be wary of con artists posing as municipal workers who have been known to solicit gifts. Residents are urged to please take the precaution of wrapping any glass in newspaper before disposing of it in refuse bags. This will reduce the chances of injuring staff during collection.”