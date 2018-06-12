The 48-year-old suspect who was arrested on 31 May for allegedly raping his eight-year-old niece, was remanded in custody at the Westville Prison until 23 June for psychiatric evaluation.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the young victim, appeared in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court where bail was denied.A handful of protestors gathered outside the court calling for bail to be denied.

The suspect was arrested after officers from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called to the scene when the victim’s mother walked into the bedroom and found Ramkussia pulling up his pants. His eight-year-old niece was found in her underwear on the bed.

Rusa’s Prem Balram said: “According to the child, the suspect called her into the bedroom to ‘play cards’. He then closed the door and undressed her. During an interview the suspect informed reaction officers that he had previously raped the same child at his parents’ home. The child was visiting her grandparents at the time of the incident.”

Verulam residents led by community activist Roshan Lil-Ruthan mobilised outside the court chanting no bail for the suspect. “We were not only standing for the little girl but for the crime wave that keeps increasing in our area. Enough is enough,” said Ruthan.

Balram claimed that several of the suspect’s relatives called his offices threatening reaction officers after the arrest of the suspect.