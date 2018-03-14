On Saturday, 17 March from 4pm at the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre in Chatsworth, a live open-air music concert will be held to collect water for community organisations in drought stricken Cape Town. Clive Pillay gave more information on the event: “It is being hosted by Revolution Motorcycle Club together with volunteers from the youth centre. Called the “Rain Dance,’ the concert will see a number of local bands, singers, dancers and musicians take to the stage to entertain people who have come out to support a worthy cause. “We are collecting bottled water to send to Cape Town.

“We want everyone to bring their blankets, picnic baskets, braai meat, braai-stands and refreshments and have a great evening. “There will be a few food stalls. We are excited about the line up of musicians that have come forward to entertain. Bands like Taste, Evil Eyes and acoustic guitarists and singers like Gloire, Antonette and Jairus will be performing. East Coast Radio DJ, Jayshree Parasuramen will be the host for the evening. There will be a lot more singers and dance groups. Entry will be a 5-litre bottled water as a donation which you can buy at the youth centre for R10.” For more information about the concert and the donation of water, please contact Clive Pillay on 061 429 2574 or Vivian Govender on 082 828 2277.