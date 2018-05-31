KZN Cycling will host the Universal Networks Westville M13 Classic which allows riders to compete within riding distance of their homes while nearby residents watch the action from their front gardens. The race will be held on Sunday, 3 June, along the M13 in Westville as riders tackle one to five laps of a testing 17km loop in the area between the Westwood Mall and Cowies Hill.

For the event there will be full road closure on the King Cetshwayo Highway while riders start and finish near the central Westville business area at the Rodger Sishi Road offramp from the M13.

KZN Cycling has gone out of their way to create an event that caters for riders of all fitness levels, with individuals tandems and a team event. The testing five-lap 85km event will be on offer for age-group and elite riders, the three-lap 51km event will cater to the moderate riders while the one-lap 15km will be ideal for beginners.

The team event will provide a relatively new experience for many riders with teams of four entering and the top three finishers counting toward the team prizes. There are four categories of teams: Under 23 (including juniors and U17), elite and 30-39 year vets, over 40 vets, and and open team which includes families or four riders of mixed age groups). Teams can be mixed, men only or women only.