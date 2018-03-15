A police takedown operation conducted in the Point area last Tuesday, yielded the arrest of a 40-year-old suspected drug dealer and various forms of cocaine valued at about R350 000.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “The Provincial Drug Unit members acted on information of a man suspected

to be dealing in drugs and supplying other drug dealers with rock cocaine and cocaine powder at Point and the surrounding areas. They decided to do observation in the area, monitoring the activities. A takedown operation was conducted at 6pm at a flat in Point area, where a 40-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs.

“He was found in possession of 92 full moon of rock cocaine, 41 loops of cocaine powder, 9.8 grams of pure cocaine, 20 grams of yellow rock cocaine powder in a wet form and one and half kilogram of white powder. The estimated street value of recovered drugs is R350 000. The arrested suspect appeared in the Durban Magistratesí Court.”