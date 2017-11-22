A most important aspect of community building and poverty alleviation is empowerment. Jamiatul Ulama KZN has taken up this challenge of empowering women by giving them a new lease of life and hope.

The Jamiatul Ulama (Council of Muslim Theologians) KwaZulu-Natal Project HELP team recently launched its Skills Development Centre in Overport in an effort to employ more sustainable means of alleviating poverty.

As part of their socio-economic responsibility, their objective is to take on this responsibility and assist needy and underprivileged women who are keen on uplifting and empowering themselves.

One of the many services to be offered by the centre will be the Skills Development classes, which form part of an empowerment program aimed at developing underprivileged women within society by equipping them to be financially self-sufficient through a home based industry.

The intention is to have a dedicated group of students per semester.

The group will attend a series of lectures and courses over a six month period which will include:

Culinary Skills

Islamic Education

Micro Business Management

Tailoring

Character Building

Time Management

Financial Budgeting

Arts & Crafts

Couples Marriage Counselling

Pre and Post Marital Workshops

Current challenges faced by young women

Frail care training

Self-defence

Each learner will have access to free counselling and welfare support. In addition, the centre will facilitate support groups for the elderly aimed at engaging them in activities and providing services that they require.For more information call 031 2077099 or log onto the website: www.jamiat.org.za