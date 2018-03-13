Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee for Community Safety, Bheki Ntuli advised police to use their weapons when faced by criminals during a prayer against police killings and crime at Osizweni Hall, last Friday. This follows the killing of five police in Ngcobo Police Station in the Eastern Cape, two weeks ago.

Police killings have also been declared as treason by the SAPS. KZN MEC for Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda was unavailable to address the police as he was urgently called together with other MEC’s by the newly appointed Minister of Police Bheki Cele in Pretoria.

Deputy Mayor of Emadlangeni Municipality, Ntsiki Ndlovu, said that prayer was the only weapon to be used to fight against police killings.

Research has also revealed that 57 police have been killed in the country in 2016 and 2017 in the call of duty. A total of 198 000 police have been employed by the South African Police Services.

Faith Based Organisations with Amajuba SAPS Station Commanders and other members of the SAPS gathered for a prayer against any possibilities of any attacks in the district. The SAPS also hoped there will not be killings as they urged the community to work with the police to prevent it.

Amajuba District Mayor Cllr Dr Musa Ngubane claimed that it was sad that some police killings are planned inside the police station where people are supposed to be safe.

The prayer will also be an annual programme as the SAPS stated that they condemned police killings in as much as they condemn police brutality.

CPF Youth Desk Chairperson Siyanda Biyela said it was sad that some churches are not what they used to be, adding that some churches have become about status and storing criminals. He called on pastors to stand up against other corrupt pastors.

“Pastors should not allow people from other countries to open churches in our country for money. We have criminals with the police stations. No one should be a victim by other peoples children but parents should drag their children to the police station if they are criminals,” he said.

Ntuli also said criminals who think they are above the law will be dealt with harshly. He refered to young boys who called themselves “Amaroto” who were terrorising the community, two years ago.

“The department decided to deal with them. We are happy that most of them have died because no one was safe.

We also agreed that we should pray for police and they should be protected because the only thing the criminals are after when killing takes place is guns. Criminals have no conscience and we do not have a budget for a person’s life,” he concluded.