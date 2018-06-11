A Pipeline Beach assault saw a 22-year-old suspect convicted and sentenced on two counts of sexual assault for a 2016 incident.

Umlazi SAPS communications officer, Cpt C Rhynes, said, “On 30 May 2018, Umlazi Regional Court convicted and sentenced Thobani Thembinkosi Mtshali (22) for two counts of Sexual Assault.

“He received three years imprisonment of which two years is suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension. He was further convicted for Assault GBH and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.”

Mtshali’s accomplice, Bonginkosi Khayile (18) was convicted and sentenced to pay R12, 000 or six months imprisonment for attempting to obstruct/defeat the course of justice. “It is alleged that on the 1st February 2016, the victim (22) was at Pipeline beach with her family, and while she was swimming with her cousin, an unknown male came from behind and touched her thighs and went underneath the water putting his hands on her bikini.

“She immediately asked him what he was doing, he became aggressive and punched her on the right eye.

“She got out of the water, went to her mother and the said male got out also and fought with her mother. The law enforcement security came to her rescue immediately and arrested the suspect and his friend, who was aggressive when arrested,” said Cpt Rhynes.

“Cst T Ndlovu worked hard to ensure a good sentence was given to both accused. This is excellent investigation and professional service given by Umlazi FCS,” added Cpt Rhynes.

Lt/Col Nthombifuthi Mkhwanazi from Umlazi FCS Commander said, “We will ensure that criminals who hurt our children and women, will face the long arm of the law and be imprisoned.

“I am proud of the professional commitment from Constable T Ndlovu at Umlazi FCS who ensured that both accused were put behind bars. ”