Phoenix religious leader and community activist, Evangelist Mervin Reddy and his family have been left devastated after the sudden passing of his youngest daughter, Kaylene Reddy (17), on Thursday.

The Palmview Secondary matric learner was found deceased at her home in a case ruled as a suicide by Phoenix SAPS. Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, confirmed the suicide and said a note was found on scene.

Kaylene was laid to rest on Saturday in a moving send-off attended by over a thousand mourners including business mogul, Vivian Reddy and Durban Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer, who publicly shared their condolences with the bereaved family.

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Reddy said that he and his family have been in turmoil since Kaylene’s death. “Our lives have come to a standstill. We are experiencing such pain and heartache. We have so many unanswered questions. This is not an easy road to walk in losing a young, beautiful child without warning. Our queen is gone and we did not say goodbye to her. We feel we cannot go on,” said Reddy.

Reddy said the family’s mourning was exacerbated by the mortuary strike. “We endured more stress and emotional pain and trauma as the mortuary staff attempted to delay my baby’s funeral. However, we persevered and gave our queen a beautiful send-off,” added a grief-stricken Reddy.

In an interview with the Phoenix Tabloid, principal of Palmview Secondary School, B Deepnarian, said school management, SGB members and learners were shattered by Kaylene’s tragic demise. “We are in a state of shock. I have arranged for psychological services for learners who have been affected by Kaylene’s sudden death. Matric exams scheduled for the past Friday were postponed as learners and teachers were reeling from the heartbreaking news. Kaylene’s passing impacted our school learners and staff in a significant manner. She was a ray of sunshine. A learner full of smiles. Kaylene took pride in her scholastic career and produced sterling results. She was humble and respectful. She made history in the 30 years of this school’s existence when she raised a staggering amount of over R75, 000 in last year’s school prom. She was crowned queen and remains the queen of Palmview Secondary for this incomparable feat.

We extend our condolences to Pst Reddy, who is our SGB chairman and his family. We grieve with them during this time of bereavement and pray for strength from above as they come to terms to the loss of their beautiful daughter,” Deepnarian said.

Heartbroken dad, Reddy said, he heard speculation of Kaylene being bullied, but there was no confirmation as yet. “Our ‘selfie queen’ as Kaylene was affectionately known in the family, lit up our world with her smile. She was sassy, vibrant and determined. Her road may have ended but she lives on in our hearts,” he tearfully added.