KZN VIP Medics and Netcare 911 personnel rushed to the scene of a complaint where a man allegedly jumped off a building in the Umhlanga area on Saturday.

KZN VIP’s Romano Naidoo, said, “Upon arrival of KZN VIP Medics, it was established that a 67-year-old man had jumped from the third floor of the parking lot at a well-known mall.

KZN VIP Medics and Netcare 911 paramedics began stabilising the patient who sustained life-threatening injuries. The patient was stabilised on scene after approximately 30 minutes of medical intervention.”

“The critically injured patient was rushed to a local government hospital and after an hour at hospital, the pensioner sadly succumbed to his injuries. Doctors and medics tried to resuscitate the patient but unfortunately it was too late and the injuries sustained internally were grave. The reason as to why the elderly man jumped still remains uncertain, as he was alone and no one could identify him,” said Naidoo.