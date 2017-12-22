22 year-old InnovaMed Private Ambulance medic, Senzo Khumalo, was tragically killed, when his ambulance overturned along the Glencoe Road, heading towards the N11.

It is reported that Senzo and his crew were responding to a motor vehicle crash along the N11. At the time of the crash, heavy down pour was reported in and around Ladysmith.

The details of the crash is not clear, but it is reported that the ambulance overturned and crashed down a steep embankment. Senzo was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Condolences have poured in to InnovaMed Priavte Ambulance, via various social media platforms and whatsapp chat groups.

“The crews are heart broken and we are still in shock and disbelief that one of our family members has been taken,” said close friend Ricardo Muthumaree. Senzo, who is from Newcastle, joined the InnovaMed Priuvate ambulance in 2017. Former work colleague Joy Gaju said in a facebook text that Senzo was young and vibrant and was a body that had medic written all over it.

SAPS will be conducting a case of capable homicide into the incident.