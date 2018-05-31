Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, has confirmed his attendance at the Palestine protest march that takes place in Overport on Saturday, 2 June.

Mandela will join eThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer and BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) director Muhammad Desai, at the event as thousands of people are expected to gather at the corner of Alpine Road and Dr RD Nadiu (Stanley Copley) Drive at 1pm to speak out against genocide against the people of Palestine.

The march has been organised by the newly formed People Against Oppression (PAO). They will be joined by other organisations who are also voicing their support for Palestine. Several organisations have given their backing for the march.

The short 1.7km march proceeds up Brickfield Road (Felix Dlamini) and will culminate at the Overport Secondary School where Mandela, Peer and Desai will deliver short speeches, along with other invited guests. Muslims who continue the fast during this month of Ramadaan will break their fast at the mass iftaar at the school grounds to see out the day.

The PAO spokesperson Ahmed Hansa said that the protest was in solidarity with the people Palestine who again experienced another brutal attack in their 70 th year under occupation and dispossession. He said that South Africa should take the lead in this struggle for liberation.

“In recent weeks, Palestinians came out in thousands in The Great Return March, a peaceful protest to demand right of return to their homelands. In return, 112 Palestinians, including five children, were killed and over 13000 were injured. The crisis is exacerbated by the complete shutdown of services in Gaza and the continued occupation and theft of land and resources in the West Bank occupied territories,” said Hansa.

“The ambitious dream of negotiations and peaceful dialogue has long since evaporated. It is now up to the international community to take the cause to new heights and further sanction Apartheid Israel.”

Among the other guests attending is Reverend NtuthukoNkosi, spokesperson of Kairo Palestine Southern Africa and Bishop Rubin Phillip of the Anglican Diocese of Natal.

A memorandum endorsed by supporting organisations will be handed to Peer at the event.

Supporters are urged to come early to the starting point and must adhere to all instructions from the marshalls. Security measures will be strict. No firearms or other dangerous weapons will be allowed at the protest.

The following organisations, among others, have endorsed the march:

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS); KZN Palestine Solidarity Forum; Ethekweni Outreach; Refocus and Upliftment Foundation (Rauf); Rauf Youth Team; Israeli Apartheid Week; National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union; Young Communist League of South Africa; SA Jews for a Free Palestine; Media Review Network; Congress of South Africa Trade Unions; ANC Youth League DUT branch; Islamic Comparative Religion Academy; People Against Gangsterism And Drugs; Islamic Propagation Centre International; South African National Zakah Fund; Sunni Jamiatul Ulema South Africa; Heavenly Culture World Peace and Restoration of Light; Multi Faith Forum; International Islamic Relief Organisation; International Peace Youth Group; Centre for Fine Art, Animation and Design; Phoenix Crisis Centre; South African Council of Churches; South African Muslim Network; Caring Sisters Network; Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre.