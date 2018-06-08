It was a morning of tea and art when the Robin Hood Foundation partnered with the Magic Moments Trust Painting Programme (MMTPP) recently to teach painting skills to 32 community members at Ntshongweni Elderly Daycare recently.

MMTPP was established by Daisy White, who hopes to enhance the lives of the unemployed, especially women. “The fabric painting workshops help people develop confidence in their painting abilities, and provide them with purpose and a passion and, as an outcome, to feel that they are worthy and contributing towards an inclusive society,” said White. RHF co-ordinator, Kim Griffith Jones, said that the elderly sat with volunteers and painted their choice of a bag or cushion designed by White before enjoying tea and snacks. They were then gifted with the mugs that their tea had been served in as well boxes filled with food that was donated by Lyn Chivers’ team at Nedbank, who also joined the volunteers on the day. Griffith Jones added that the the elderly go to the daycare centre daily. “They are served a meal everyday by the most amazing ladies, Imelda and Gugu, from Grandmothers Unite, and sit and chat, knit, sew and even do Gogo-Aerobics every Thursday. Always looking for some activity to keep the gogo’s stimulated. The Christian Social Services were thrilled when we said we want to bring a morning of art to them.” The Robin Hood Foundation will host their Wine and All things wine fundraising evening at The Venue, Westville Country Club, on the 12 July. All funds raised at the event to go towards the RHF 2018 Buy-a-Brick campaign to uplift Lalelani Primary.