Entries are now open for one of the most iconic women’s events in KZN’s sporting calendar: the Durban SPAR Women’s 5/10km Challenge. Bringing together women from all walks of life, the Challenge takes place on Sunday, 24 June starting in Masabalala Yengwa Avenue just outside the finish venue at the Jonsson Kings Park outer fields.

MD of Spar KZN, Max Oliva said the race number will be capped at 17 500 to ensure ease of acces to the venue.

“We look forward to once again welcoming so many amazing women who truly take advantage of the opportunity to achieve some lifestyle goals,” added Oliva.

Now in its 29th year the race the 5km fun run/walk offers an opportunity for social runners and walkers to enjoy a relatively flat course, while the 10km, part of the national SPAR Grand Prix series, provides elite runners an opportunity to clock up points and move up the log with the overall cash prize of R185 000 in sight.

Race T-shirts, goodie bags and a breakfast pack are given to participants who complete the race.

Entries can be done online www.sparwomensrace.co.za or manually at Hall 6, Durban Exhibition Centre, off Walnut Road on Thursday, 21 June and Friday, 22 June from 10am until 5pm and Saturday 23 June from 10 am until 3pm. For organisations and companies that want to make bulk entries of more than 10 people, a team co-ordinator is required to contact bulk@sparwomensrace.co.za.